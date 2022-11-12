Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

As part of its second list of candidates for the MCD elections on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party announced 117 candidates.  

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 10:45 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its second list of 117 candidates for the December 4 MCD polls.  

The party declared its first list of 134 candidates on Friday for the 250-member house.   

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things that they have done in the MCD in the last 15 years.

"Forget even five things, let them come out and tell us about two things that they have done in the MCD. They just hold press conferences and abuse Arvind Kejriwal 24 hours a day. They have called me a fraudster, a terrorist, a Khalistani, and what not. What kind of politics is this?” he said at a press conference. 

National Aam Aadmi Party MCD Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal BJP Fraudster A Terrorist A Khalistani
