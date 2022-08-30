Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Kejriwal Trust Vote: AAP, BJP Protest Overnight Against Each Other At Delhi Assembly

While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

AAP MLAs protest overnight at Delhi Assembly.
Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:44 am

The war between the legislators of both the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated as the leaders continued their protest overnight on Monday inside Delhi Assembly ahead of voting on a confidence motion proposed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP had demanded the resignation of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to Rs 1,400 crore demonetised in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s MLAs sang songs such as ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ and raised slogans against Saxena while protesting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the assembly, while BJP MLAs staged their dharna near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev.

The development came days after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP's accusations that he was "interfering" in the city government's work.

The saffron party MLAs demanded that ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be sacked.

None of the eight BJP MLAs were on Monday and Friday part of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly's special session as they were marshalled out of the House.

Alleging that the Delhi government was using the Assembly “to abuse the Centre”, the BJP said it will raise the issue with President Droupadi Murmu.

(with PTI inputs)

