92 Students Returned To Jharkhand So Far From War-Torn Ukraine: Official

Nine-two students from Jharkhand have returned home so far from war-torn Ukraine, an official at the State Migrant Control Room said on Saturday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren met some of the returnee students and enquired about their well-being.





"Eight more Jharkhand students landed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday. We are expecting some more students to come by evening. Till now, 92 people have arrived in the state from Ukraine," control room head Johnson Topno said.





The control room traced 184 Jharkhand students stranded in different parts of Ukraine till Friday, an official release said. Of them, 117 are men and 67 are women. Thirty-three students returned to the state on Friday, it said.





Md Zafar Imam Ansari, a medical student from East Singhbhum district who was stranded in Odesa city of Ukraine, told reporters, "The experience of leaving Odessa for the Ukraine-Romania border was harrowing. We faced several problems on the way. When we came of know of an Indian official team waiting for us there, we heaved a sigh of relief."





The state government has set up the control room to coordinate the return of Jharkhand residents from the eastern European nation. Soren also announced that the airfare of the returnees will be reimbursed.

With PTI inputs.