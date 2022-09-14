Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
84 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 1,069

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 84 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,44,001, a health official said on Wednesday.

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:28 am

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 84 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,44,001, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 1,069 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,956 as no fatality was reported on Tuesday.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,31,645, the official said.

(Inputs from PTI)

