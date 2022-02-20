82 New Cases Push Jharkhand's COVID-19 Tally To 4,33,930

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,33,930 on Sunday, as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Ranchi reported 16 new cases, while East Singhbhum district, under which industrial city Jamshedpur falls, recorded 15 infections.



The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,315 as no new fatality was recorded. The state now has 746 active cases, while 4,27,869 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 173 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 3.63 crore samples for COVID-19, including 38,111 in the last 24 hours, it added.

With PTI inputs.