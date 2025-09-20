70 Arrested With Illegal Arms And Drugs In Delhi Police’s ‘Operation Aaghat’

Delhi police arrested 70 people in southeast Delhi and seized firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor and stolen property under 'Operation Aaghat'.
Delhi police arrested 70 people in southeast Delhi and seized firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor and stolen property under 'Operation Aaghat', officials said on Saturday. The operation was conducted on Friday where 14 country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol, 24 cartridges and 16 knives were recovered, leading to the arrest of 28 people, PTI reported.
"Operation Aaghat is a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing public safety, deterring criminal activities, strengthening community policing and improving response to emergencies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.
"The operation also led to the arrest of nine people in narcotics cases, with seizures including 5.985 kg of ganja, 51 grams of heroin, 54 grams of MDMA and a motorcycle," he added.
Officials said the campaign was designed not just to curb criminal activity but to deter budding offenders and reassure the public of the police’s presence. The measures implemented included intensified patrolling, intelligence-driven identification of suspects, and coordinated raids in high-risk areas. Police also prioritized community engagement to encourage residents to report suspicious activities and to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the public.
During the operation, 6,338 quarters of illicit liquor were also seized and 13 people were arrested in connection with the recovery. Thirteen gamblers were also arrested and Rs 78,350 in cash was recovered from them, Tiwari said.
Five individuals involved in property crimes were arrested in possession of three stolen mobile phones and two motorcycles, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Additionally, two suspects with pending cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also apprehended.
As part of preventive policing measures, DCP Tiwari stated that action was taken under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Delhi Police Act.
