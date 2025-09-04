Among regional parties, ADR recorded that 27 of 31 DMK ministers (around 87 per cent) declared criminal cases, with 14 (45 per cent) listed as facing serious charges. The Trinamool Congress had 13 of its 40 ministers (33 per cent) with criminal cases, eight (20 per cent) of them in the serious category. The Telugu Desam Party reported 22 of its 23 ministers (96 per cent) declaring criminal cases, with 13 (57 per cent) in serious cases. Among Aam Aadmi Party ministers, 11 of 16 (69 per cent) declared criminal cases and five (31 per cent) face serious charges.