Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

50:50 Weightage To CET, Class 12 Marks For Admissions To Professional Courses From 2023-24: Maharashtra Minister

Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks. Samant said under the new system, only CET marks will be not be considered for admissions to professional courses.

50:50 Weightage To CET, Class 12 Marks For Admissions To Professional Courses From 2023-24: Maharashtra Minister
Under the new system, only CET marks will not be considered for admissions to professional courses. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:21 pm

The performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday in Pune, where he held meetings with officials of various educational institutes, the minister said the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year. 

Related stories

JNU Opts CUET For Postgraduate Admissions

Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks. Samant said under the new system, only CET marks will not be considered for admissions to professional courses.

"Under the present system, students are focusing only on the CET. But, after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it has been decided that now equal weightage will be given to the CET marks and Class 12 marks. This will help students in building a good base with Class 12 studies," Samant said.

Samant also said that like the JEE system, there will an option of a second CET for students to score better, if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first CET. "The exam (second test) may be held soon after the first CET's results," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Weightage To CET Admissions To Professional Courses Maharashtra Minister Merit List Academic Year New System Engineering Law
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This