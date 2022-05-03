Tuesday, May 03, 2022
5 Domestic Servants, Accomplices Hold Elderly Couple Hostage In Robbery Bid

The incident took place in the house of one Maithili Sharan Monday night. He had five Nepalese servants -- two couples and a woman related to them, they said.  Police said the servants hatched a conspiracy to rob the house and called their accomplices to execute the plan. 

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:39 pm

Five domestic servants along with their accomplices held an elderly couple and other family members hostage, and looted cash and jewellery from their house in Karni Vihar police station area here, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place in the house of one Maithili Sharan Monday night. He had five Nepalese servants -- two couples and a woman related to them, they said. Police said the servants hatched a conspiracy to rob the house and called their accomplices to execute the plan. 

"Some of the culprits stayed outside and others entered the house Monday night. Five members of the family were present in the house at the time of the incident. They hit Maithili Sharan and his son Mohit, and looted the cash and jewellery,” Additional DCP (West) Ram Singh said. 

He said the family is unable to give the exact estimate of the loot. The officer added that teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.

-With PTI Input

