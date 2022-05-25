A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district today. According to reports, the victim is Amreen Bhat, a local TikTok star and television artist who had a substantial fan following on social media. A 10-year-old, the woman's nephew, was also injured in the attack.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon a woman, identified as Amreen, near her residence at Hushroo in the Chadoora area of the district," an official said.

Amreen and her nephew were shot at their residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on Wednesday, May 25 in the attack which took place at 7:55 PM, both were grievously injured and were rushed to the hospital. While Amreen succumbed to her injuries, her nephew is still battling for his life.

The boy, Farhan Zubair, has been shot in the arm.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Amreen Bhat" Omar Abdullah said in his post on Twitter.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/5I9SsymbD0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 25, 2022

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh confirmed that the slain was brought dead to the hospital. She had received multiple bullets and was fired from close range . “Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this crime, he said.

Following the attack, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area to trace and apprehend the accused responsible for the attack as per the reports by Rising Kashmir.