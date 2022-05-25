Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

Famous TV artist and social media star Ambreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chadoora in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam
TikTok star and television actor Amreen Bhat Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 10:32 pm

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district today. According to reports, the victim is Amreen Bhat, a local TikTok star and television artist who had a substantial fan following on social media. A 10-year-old, the woman's nephew, was also injured in the attack.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon a woman, identified as Amreen, near her residence at Hushroo in the Chadoora area of the district," an official said.

Related stories

Militants Shot Dead J&K Police Constable In Srinagar’s Soura

Civilian Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam

Amreen and her nephew were shot at their residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on Wednesday, May 25 in the attack which took place at 7:55 PM, both were grievously injured and were rushed to the hospital. While Amreen succumbed to her injuries, her nephew is still battling for his life.

The boy, Farhan Zubair, has been shot in the arm. 

 "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Amreen Bhat" Omar Abdullah said in his post on Twitter.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh confirmed that the slain was brought dead to the hospital. She had received multiple bullets and was fired from close range . “Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this crime, he said.

Following the attack, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area to trace and apprehend the accused responsible for the attack as per the reports by Rising Kashmir.

Tags

National Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) TikTok Artist Terrorists In Kashmir Amreen Bhat Terrorists Woman Killed Shot Dead Jammu And Kashmir Police J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health