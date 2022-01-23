Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

33 More Die Due To Covid In Punjab; 7,699 New Cases

The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 16,948.

33 More Die Due To Covid In Punjab; 7,699 New Cases
33 more die due to COVID-19 in Punjab -

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:16 am

Thirty-three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,699 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 7,07,847, according to a medical bulletin issued on Saturday.

Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana; five from Patiala; four each from Ferozepur and Mohali; three from Amritsar; two each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur and SBS Nagar. The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 16,948. The number of active cases was 48,564.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,244 cases, followed by 929 in Ludhiana and 759 in Jalandhar. A total of 1,072 patients are on oxygen support while 106 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

Related stories

9,191 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 Fatalities In WB

Mizoram Reports 1,116 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Covid: Delhi Records 45 Deaths, Highest Since June 5; 11,486 Cases

The recovery count climbed to 6,42,335 with 7,210 more recoveries from the infection, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,149 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 84,884.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,100. The positivity rate was 20.10 per cent. The number of active cases in the city stands at 8,614, while the number of recoveries reached 75,170.

With PTI Inputs 

Tags

National Punjab COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

Over 3000 More Test Covid Positive In Bihar; 10 Fresh Deaths Reported

 West Bengal Govt To Begin Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

Jammu Tops First-Ever District Good Governance Index In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter