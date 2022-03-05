Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

233 New COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka

The total number of active cases across the state stood at 3,469. While the positivity rate for the day is 0.48 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.57 per cent.

233 New COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka
Karnataka records fresh COVID-19 infections PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:15 pm

Karnataka on Friday registered 233 fresh coronavirus cases and six virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,42,068 and the death toll to 39,985. There were 648 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,98,576, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 163 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 331 people being discharged and 2 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state stood at 3,469. While the positivity rate for the day is 0.48 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.57 per cent.

Of the six deaths reported today, two were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dharwad, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at nine, followed by Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga seven each, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Udupi five each, Belagavi and Kolar four each, followed by others.

Related stories

Over 178.5 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Maha Records 525 COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths

Covid-19: India Logs 5,921 New Coronavirus Cases, 289 Fatalities

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,79,180 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,319 and Tumakuru 1,59,765. Cumulatively, a total of 6,46,66,055 crore samples have been tested, of which 48,467 were on Friday alone.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Karnataka Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura