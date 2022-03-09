Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

2022 Assembly Elections: 85 Lakh Litres Of Liquor, Drugs Worth 575.39 Crore Seized

Over 85 lakh litres of liquor was seized from five states that went to polls in February-March, while drugs worth Rs 575.39 crore were also confiscated.

2022 Assembly Elections: 85 Lakh Litres Of Liquor, Drugs Worth 575.39 Crore Seized
Representative image File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:06 pm

Stringent curbs by the Election Commission (EC) have led to over 85 lakh litres of liquor being seized from five states that went to polls in February-March, with Punjab accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total haul.


According to figures shared by the EC, drugs worth Rs 575.39 crore were also confiscated, making it the biggest chunk of seizures in terms of monetary value.


The poll panel had deployed flying squads and static surveillance teams to check the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and precious metals during the elections.

Related stories

Live Results Of Assembly Elections 2022: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Analysis, News Updates And All You Wanted To Know

Elections Are Over. But A Look At How Pre-Poll Preparations Went

Elections 2022 | Cacophony Of Exit Polls And Their Credibility Deficit


The total seizures made during the elections in the five states amounted to Rs 1,061.87 crore, which is three-and-a-half times more than the Rs 299.84 crore worth seizures made by the poll authority in the five states when elections were held in 2017.


A total of 85,27,227 litres of liquor was seized from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur since the polls were announced on January 8.


Punjab topped the chart at 59,65,496 litres worth Rs 36.79 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,94,614 litres worth Rs 62.13 crore), Uttarakhand (97,176 litres worth Rs 4.79 crore), Goa (95,446 litres worth Rs 3.57 crore) and Manipur (74,495 litres worth Rs 73 lakh).


Of the Rs 575.39 crore worth drugs seized from the five states, Punjab accounted for Rs 376.19 crore, followed by Manipur (Rs 143.78 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 48.48 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 5.66 crore) and Goa (Rs 1.28 crore).


The EC also seized Rs 154.52 crore in cash, precious metals worth Rs 117.44 crore and freebies worth Rs 106.52 crore from the five states.

Tags

National Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Alcohol
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins