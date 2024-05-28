National

15 Naxalites Arrested After IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The Naxalites triggered the explosion when the security forces were on a search operation on Sunday, but no one was injured, police said on Tuesday.

15 Naxalites arrested following an IED blast in Chhattisgarh
info_icon

Fifteen Naxalites, seven of them women, were arrested following an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday.

The Naxalites triggered the explosion when the security forces were on a search operation on Sunday, but no one was injured, they said.

The Naxalites were apprehended near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits, where a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of state police, was out on a search operation on Sunday, Dantewada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Unnati Thakur told reporters.

Most of the arrested cadres were active in frontal outfits of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), she said.

The patrolling team had launched the operation on Saturday in the forest of Gumalnar and Mustalnar villages, and around 4.30 pm on Sunday, Naxalites triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast to target security personnel, she said.

Security personnel were unharmed in the explosion, she said.

After the blast, some suspects were seen trying to escape from the spot, but security personnel chased and rounded up 15 of them, the official said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they were hiding in a forest to target security personnel, Thakur said.

One IED, electric wire, detonator, a steel tiffin box, Maoist pamphlets and literature, Maoist uniform and items of daily use were recovered from their possession, she said.

The arrested Naxalites were produced in court and were remanded in judicial custody, the official added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress