‘Un-Islamic’: Muslim Bodies Condemn Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s Brutal Killing Over Prophet Remarks

Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari called the killing an ‘act of cowardice’ and ‘an act against Islam’.

Shahi Imam of Delhis Jama Masjid Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari.(File photo) PTI Photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 4:13 pm

Prominent Muslim organisations have condemned the the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, calling it "un-Islamic" and asserting that no person has the right to take law into one's hands.

Bodies like All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind issued statements condemning the murder of Kanhaiya Lal by two men who had posted videos online that claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari called the killing an "act of cowardice" and "an act against Islam".

Islam is a religion of "peace and tranquillity," he said.

In its statement, the AIMPLB said such acts were against the principles of Islam and no one should take law in their hands.

"Insulting holy personalities of any religion is a serious crime. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks about the holy Prophet of Islam, which is very sad for Muslims. The government not taking any action against Nupur Sharma is like rubbing salt on the wounds. But despite this, taking the law into one's own hands and killing a person by declaring him a criminal is a condemnable act," the statement issued on behalf of AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

"Neither the law allows it nor does the Islamic Shariah justify it. Therefore, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident in Udaipur (Rajasthan)," the statement said.

The board also urged the government to make stringent laws regarding disrespectful comments against holy personalities and take immediate action in such cases.

The board also appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and not take law into their own hands as well as not indulge in any such action that might disturb communal harmony in the country.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam".

He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and "our religion".

"In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands," Qasmi said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said the Udaipur incident is "barbaric, uncivilised" and there is no room for justification of violence in Islam.

"We strongly condemn it. No citizen should take law in his own hands. Let the law prevail.  The culprits should be dealt with according to the law of the land. In any case, peace should not be disturbed. Nobody should try to take the advantage of this ugly crime," it said.

Bukhari issued a statement saying the "heartbreaking, heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken the humanity".

"Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. The life of the Prophet of Allah is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism," the Shahi Imam of the 17th century mosque here said.

"I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act," Bukhari said.

"Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime," he said.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad. Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

Lal's killing triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and the curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

