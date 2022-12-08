 Controversial Book Author Farhat Khan Arrested From Pune: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Dr Farhat Khan, the author of a controversial book, was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

“The controversial writer, Farhat Khan, was arrested in Pune when she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital there,” Mishra told reporters in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The book named 'Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System' was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has alleged the book being taught to law students has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the RSS which encourages religious fundamentalism.

Authorities have also started a probe into complaints related to another book and if any objectionable content is found, then it will also be linked with the same case, the minister said without elaborating.

On December 3, the Indore-based college's LLM student and ABVP leader Lucky Adiwal (28) filed a complaint against author Khan, the book's publisher Amar Law Publication, principal of the institution Dr Inamur Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig in the matter.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh Police had constituted teams to arrest the author of a controversial book against whom a case was registered last week, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

“Police teams have been formed to arrest author Dr. Farhat Khan and the publisher of the controversial book...will also write a letter to the department concerned to withdraw the doctorate of Dr. Farhat Khan,” Mishra told reporters in Bhopal in reply to a question.

According to police officials, the case against Khan and others was registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

