Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
'As CM Why Did He Not Act?': J-K Congress Chief Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

'As CM Why Did He Not Act?': J-K Congress Chief Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool took a dig at Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for not taking action when he was the Chief Minister of the state and accused him of harming the Congress party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 9:54 am

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool hit out at former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for fabricating allegations against the Congress party.

"The statement of former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that as CM he informed then Home Minister Shivraj Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh about the links of some leaders with terrorists. Why as a CM did he not take action instead of informing centre leader's as he was the head of the unified command," questioned Congress President Vikar Rasool.

He further questioned what took Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad 22 years to bring up this issue.

"He had corporation from the security agencies and was the head of the home department. If he wanted he could have taken action against the leaders who had links with the terrorists. Why has Ghulam Nabi Azad taken up this issue after 22 years," questioned Congress President Vikar Rasool.

He further took a dig at Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for not taking action when he was the Chief Minister of the state and accused him of harming the Congress party.

"Is Ghulam Nabi Azad saying this on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit shah or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)? If he calls himself a nationalist why he does not take action when he was chief minister of Jammu Kashmir," said Vikar Rasool.

