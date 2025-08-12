Taking Care Of Ma: Amandeep Sandhu, 52

At that point in India’s IT industry, there were a lot of opportunities to go abroad; you could even migrate. In fact, a few years before that, I had got an offer to go abroad and study, but I didn’t take that, because I knew I had to take care of my mother. Who would take care of her otherwise? Every quarter, my manager would call me and say, “We need to send you to the US for two, three months.” I would say, “Sorry, I can’t go”. And then I started feeling that I will resent not going, not travelling the world, and I will foist that resentment on my mother, who is not asking me to stay back. She wasn’t saying you stay here and take care of me. But I would feel that I made the sacrifice for her. So then I started making some arrangements, leaving her with her brother, sister, travelling abroad, coming back and picking her up and stuff like that. But yes, I did feel tied down. I mean, your growth is very determined by these constraints around you.