Did You Dream Last Night? Exploring the Shadows of Genius and Fragility

To read is to experience another life, and this experience is at its most intense in poetry, at its most expansive in fiction. To read was therefore looked at with suspicion in many middle-class families. It was as if one were mounting a critique of the life one had on offer by seeking to immerse oneself in another life. My mother, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was often told that she had brought it upon herself by too much reading. My sister and I were often told that we might turn out like her if we made the mistake of reading too much. Through my childhood, reading ‘storybooks’ was held to be slightly unhealthy; ‘good children’ played outside, not imaginary inventive games, but those with rules and regulations that had been handed down by use. Or they addressed themselves to their school texts. Reading fiction seemed to be a subversive activity.