The War in West Asia Hurts Kashmir's Handicrafts Trade

Mohammad Faisal Shah, 45, says that the ongoing war has badly hit his trade, and even the payments for the orders that were shipped before the attacks have been held up. “The exports to the Gulf countries have been totally affected, and we have not received the payments for the trade orders that were booked earlier. Traditionally, the sale of handicraft products picks up before Ramadhan, and the payments start coming after that. But this time, the payments have been delayed. We are also facing issues with the banks, and the payments that would be credited by the buyers within a day are now taking at least 25 days,” he says.