Para's Proposal For J&K’s Fresh Reorganisation Stirs Political Row

New Delhi’s point man in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, for now has no issues with the creation of more administrative units and has cleared a bill by PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para to create two more divisions in the Union Territory, as well as additional districts in two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Waheed has given notice to the Legislative Assembly to move the Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026, in the ongoing assembly session. “It will be an answer to the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, which was done on August 5, 2019. We can do this, our assembly is empowered to do this, and this will be justice to the Muslims of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region,” says Para.