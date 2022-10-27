Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: India Win The Toss, Elect To Bat First

India have never met Netherlands in the T20I format before. Their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter will be their first face-off. Follow IND vs NED live.

IND Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: India Win The Toss, Elect To Bat First
Team India are on a high after beating their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening Super 12 game.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:36 pm

On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The formidable Indian batting line up is expected to bully the ‘Orange’ attack which is decent but not exactly menacing. Netherlands, on the other hand, have put on a great show in the tournament so far but went down fighting against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their last two matches. Follow IND vs NED live.

Match Scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

  • 27 Oct 2022 / 12:29 PM

    Teams

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

    India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

  • 27 Oct 2022 / 12:11 PM

    Decent Dutch

    The Netherlands' attack comprises Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle and former Proteas left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who is the only player in the rival line up to have played in IPL in the past. The Netherlands bowling attack appeared decent in the League stage as well as in the Super 12 game against Bangladesh at Hobart, which is colder, windier and offers pitches that assist bowlers.

  • 27 Oct 2022 / 12:07 PM

    Team India Arrive At SCG

    The Men In Blue have arrived at the SCG ahead of their Super 12 fixture versus the Netherlands

  • 27 Oct 2022 / 12:00 PM

    Chance for Batters To Get Some Runs

    Thee contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters -- skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav -- to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings.

  • 27 Oct 2022 / 11:31 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to another Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Netherlands in Sydney.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Blog ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India National Cricket Team Netherlands National Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Arshdeep Singh Suryakumar Yadav Roelof Van Der Merwe Bas De Leede Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read