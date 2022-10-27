IND Vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: India Win The Toss, Elect To Bat First

India have never met Netherlands in the T20I format before. Their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter will be their first face-off. Follow IND vs NED live.
On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The formidable Indian batting line up is expected to bully the ‘Orange’ attack which is decent but not exactly menacing. Netherlands, on the other hand, have put on a great show in the tournament so far but went down fighting against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their last two matches. Follow IND vs NED live.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
The Netherlands' attack comprises Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle and former Proteas left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who is the only player in the rival line up to have played in IPL in the past. The Netherlands bowling attack appeared decent in the League stage as well as in the Super 12 game against Bangladesh at Hobart, which is colder, windier and offers pitches that assist bowlers.
The Men In Blue have arrived at the SCG ahead of their Super 12 fixture versus the Netherlands
Preps ✅#TeamIndia ready to hit the ground running. 👍 👍#T20WorldCup | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/5P1GRAOzmf— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2022
Thee contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters -- skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav -- to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings.
Hello and welcome to another Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Netherlands in Sydney.
