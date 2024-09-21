International

Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More

What Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, 49, the Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, says she hasn't done is make the exploding pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO and owner of BAC Consulting, the pager makers Lebanon
Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO and owner of BAC Consulting, the pager makers Photo: X/ @TheWeekLive
info_icon

As the controversy over the manufacturer of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon continues, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the 49-year-old Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based firm BAC Consulting said she wasn't associated with the making of the pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.

However, the ongoing row over the pager-making has revealed many interesting as well as mysterious facts about the CEO including her PhD in particle physics and experience in NGO jobs at different parts of the world.

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gathered after walkie-talkie blast in Lebanon today - AP
Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 20 Dead, 450 Injured

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per media reports, speaking about Barsony-Arcidiacono, a schoolmate of hers said she grew up in a family with a working father and housewife mother in Santa Venerina, near Catania in eastern Sicily, and attended high school nearby.

It has been reported she received her PhD in Physics in the early 2000s from the University College London. She reportedly specialized on positrons and her dissertation is available on the UCL website.

Hezbollah's airstrike on Israel - AP
Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

Despite having a PhD, she didn't pursue a career in science. "As far as I know she has not done scientific work since then," Akos Torok, her professor at UCL told Reuters by email.

However, surprisingly, as per media reports, she described herself on her CV as, "I am a scientist using my very diverse background to work on interdisciplinary projects for strategic decision-making(water & climate policy, investments)."

"With excellent analytical, language, and interpersonal skills, I enjoy working and leading in a multicultural environment where diversity, integrity, and humour are valued", she added.

Despite initial suspicions, Bulgaria's National Security Agency cleared him of any involvement. - X
Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions

BY Outlook Web Desk

Setting aside her academics, the resume she used to get the job at Kleinschmidt mentioned several references to other post-graduate degrees in politics and development, from the London School of Economics and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

Her career also included a string of jobs working on NGO projects in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. According to the CV she used at the BAC Consulting website, she described herself as a "Board Member at the Earth Child Institute", an educational and environmental charity in New York. Surprisingly, the group's founder, Donna Goodman, told Barsony-Arcidiacono had never worked there.

Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil (R) on Friday | - AP/X/@Tina34832552745
Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Furthermore, in her CV she also described herself as a "Project Manager" at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2008-2009 whereas the official records revealed that she worked there for eight months as an intern.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Ticket Prices Unchanged For 3rd Test At Wankhede; MCA Announces Initiatives
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting For India - Funny Reactions
  4. Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Field First At University Of Dar Es Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ghana Vs Cameroon ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: CMR Bat First At Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez Scores Again; JFC 3-1 MCFC In 2nd Half
  2. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
  3. Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Hails 'Big Influence' Victor Boniface
  4. Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 2 Clash
  5. Player Strike Imminent, Must Be Taken Seriously: Borussia Dortmund Coach Nuri Sahin
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. Delhi Gets New CM As Atishi And Her Council Of Ministers Take Oath
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  2. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  5. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch