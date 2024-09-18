Walkie Talkies Explode In Lebanon A Day After Pager Blast Kills Many

A day after a bizarre 'pager attack' killed at least 12 people and injured thousands of others, multiple walkie-talkies reportedly exploded in several locations in Labanon today. According to the Associated Press, the explosions were heard in Beirut during the funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers yesterday.
According to Hezbollah's Al Manar TV, the explosions in multiple areas of Lebanon were the result of several walkie-talkies detonating.
On Tuesday, several pagers used by the militant group Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 12 people, including two children, and wounding nearly 3,000.
Earlier Associated Press reported that on condition of anonymity, officials of Hezbollah told that “several hundred” people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded.
Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack that further intensified the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that risks escalating into all-out war.
The pagers used by Hezbollah that exploded in an apparent Israeli attack were made by a company based in Hungary, another firm said Wednesday as details of the mysterious operation began to emerge.