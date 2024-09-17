Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points

A group of 15 aid organisations have said in a joint statement that Israel is continuing to block aid from reaching Gaza. As per these aid organisations, 83 percent of the food aid has been blocked from entering the Palestinian territory.

In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Israel has continued its military operations and increased the number of attacks in Gaza City.

As the war nears one year of fighting, cracks have begun to appear in Netanyahu's cabinet. As per reports, the Israeli PM is considering replacing defence minister Yoav Gallant.