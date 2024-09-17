Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points

As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel has revised its war goals. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the war goals have been expanded to include the return of residents of northern Israel who were evacuated near the Lebanon border due to attacks from Hezbollah.
This decision was approved in an overnight meeting of the Israeli security cabinet.
Israel's War On Gaza | Latest Updates
Netanyahu has stated that the return of northern Israeli residents is now part of the war goals. Tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns along the border with Lebanon due to attacks from the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, following the series of drone and missile attacks against Israel over the weekend, Hezbollah and Yemeni militant group Houthis have vowed of more attacks against Tel Aviv.
A group of 15 aid organisations have said in a joint statement that Israel is continuing to block aid from reaching Gaza. As per these aid organisations, 83 percent of the food aid has been blocked from entering the Palestinian territory.
In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Israel has continued its military operations and increased the number of attacks in Gaza City.
As the war nears one year of fighting, cracks have begun to appear in Netanyahu's cabinet. As per reports, the Israeli PM is considering replacing defence minister Yoav Gallant.
The United Nations has confirmed that efforts to implement a ceasefire are underway. Despite the delay in truce, the intergovernmental organisation remains hopeful that a deal can be reached.