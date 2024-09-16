Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'

As the tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Tel Aviv "will inflict a heavy price" on Yemeni militant group Houthis.
This warning for the Iran-backed militant group comes after they fired a missile towards central Israel on Sunday.
Netanyahu Warns Houthis After Missile Attack In Tel Aviv
Air raid sirens blared across central Israel after the Yemeni militant group the Houthis, launched a missile attack. The missile landed in an open ground near the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.
In reaction to this strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Houthis will pay a heavy price for their attacks on Israel.
The Israeli leader added that the Houthi strike showed that Tel Aviv was in a "multi-front battle with the axis of evil that strives to destroy us"
"[The Houthis] should have known by now that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us. Anyone who attacks us will not escape from our arms," said Netanyahu.
"Hamas is already learning this in our determined action that will lead to its destruction and the release of all of our hostages," he added further.
This is not the first Houthi attack inside Israel. Earlier in July, one man was killed and eight others were injured after a Houthi drone landed in Tel Aviv.
Prior to this, all drone and missiles shot by the Houthis have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system.
Leaflets Calling For Immediate Evacuation Found In Lebanon Border Areas
As per Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli military drones have started to drop leaflets in border areas and villages, asking for "immediate evacuation" of the residents.
However, many Lebanese residents have refused to flee. Following the media reports, Israel's military stated that no such leaflets have been released by the IDF and if they are found, they have been released without permission.
An investigation has been opened to look into the incident.
Houthis Warn Of More Attacks
The Houthis joined the alliance with Hamas and Hezbollah days after the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel. The Houthis joined in the alliance and stated that they would continue to fight Israel until all of Gaza was free.
Since October 7, 2023, the Houthis have attacked numerous commercial ships in the Red Sea, especially those flagged with countries supporting Israel during the war.
Following Sunday's missile attack, the Yemeni militant group warned of more attacks against Israel.
"Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip continue," said Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a televised address.
"We are moving to do more and what is coming is greater," he added further.