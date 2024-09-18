International

Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know

Scores of handheld pagers exploded simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday. The explosion, being suspected to be a "sophisticated remote attack" linked to Israel, comes at a time of escalating tensions across the Lebanon border.

Lebanon pager explosions
Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

In a bizarre alleged "attack", eight people were killed and hundreds of others, including members of Hezbollah, were injured after scores of handheld pagers exploded simultaneously across the country and in parts of Syria on Tuesday.

The explosion, being suspected to be a "sophisticated remote attack" linked to Israel, comes at a time of escalating tensions across the Lebanon border.

Lebanon Pager Explosions | What We Know

Pagers In Lebanon Explode Simultaneously: Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and paramilitary group, told news agency Associated Press that “several hundred” people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded. Later, reports of deaths started coming in, with the fatality count at eight at the time of last update in this report. The deaths include members of Hezbollah and a girl, and over 2,700 injured include the Iranian ambassador, government officials said.

Iran Ambassador In Lebanon Injured: Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, close to the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard, said on its Telegram channel that Mojtaba Amani, Iran's ambassador in Lebanon, received a superficial injury and is under observation at a hospital. Another semi-official Mehr news agency, also on its Telegram channel, reported that Amani was wounded by a pager explosion, the AP report mentioned.

ALSO READ | Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned

CCTV Footage: One of the many CCTV footage that surfaced on social media appeared to show an explosion in a man’s trouser pocket as he stood at a shop. More photos and videos from Beirut's southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

Pager Warning: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah earlier reportedly warned the group's members not to carry cellphones, saying Israel could use them to track their movements and carry out targeted strikes. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry asked hospitals to be on alert to take in emergency patients and also asked people who own pagers to get away from them. It also asked health workers to avoid using wireless devices.

ALSO READ | Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel

'Lithium Batteries Exploded': The Hezbollah official cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the explosions were the result of “a security operation" that targeted the devices. “The enemy [Israel] stands behind this security incident,” AP quoted the official as saying. He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded. When overheated, Lithium batteries can smoke, melt and even catch fire, with temperatures of the blaze going up to 590 degrees Celsius.

Why Hezbollah Uses Pagers: According to Hezbollah members cited in reports, the group avoids using cell phones, which can be used to track a user's location and instead uses more old-fashioned communication means such as pagers and couriers who deliver verbal messages in person. Hezbollah has also been using a private, fixed-line telecommunications network dating back to the early 2000s, sources cited in a Japan Times report said. Israel, suspected to be behind the pager explosions, has killed Hamas militants in the past with booby trapped cellphones and it's widely believed to have been behind the Stuxnet computer virus attack on Iran's nuclear program in 2010.

ALSO READ | Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now

Middle East Tensions: The incident comes at a time of rising tensions between Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing almost daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza, whose October 7, 2023, attack on northern Israeli areas sparked this conflict. The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon, dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border since then. On Tuesday, Israel said that halting Hezbollah's attacks in the north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal.

Hezbollah Leader's Killing: Hezbollah is a close ally of Iran, which had threatened to retaliate for the killing of a senior Palestinian militant group Hamas's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran's Tehran in July that was widely blamed on Israel, which has not said whether it was involved. Later Israeli military claimed responsibility for a targeted strike that killed one of Hezbollah's founding members Fouad Shukur in July itself. Last month, Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah pulled back before igniting a long-feared war after the former launched a wave of airstrikes towards the latter, which responded with hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders in July.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  2. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
  4. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Want Greater Player Retention Before Mega Auction
Football News
  1. Juventus 3-1 PSV, UEFA Champions League: Yildiz Stunner Helps Bianconeri To Winning European Return
  2. Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa, UEFA Champions League: Emery's Men Make Flying UCL Start
  3. Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo's Al Nassr Dismiss Head Coach Castro
  4. Hingst Wants Ballon D'or To Move Away From 'Superstar' Preference After Putellas Nomination
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG Ready To Create New Stars, Says Enrique
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi To Visit US On Sept 21 For Quad Summit, UN General Assembly Address
  2. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  3. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  4. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  2. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  3. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  4. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav