International

‘Israel Will Get Fair Punishment’: Hezbollah Vows To Retaliate, Manufacturer Denies Responsibility

Lebanese militia Hezbollah has openly blamed Israel for the deadly pagers explosion on Tuesday. The Taiwanese company, whose brand logo were on the exploded pagers, has denied responsibility and said that the devices were manufactured in Europe.

lebanon pagers explosion
An ambulance carries wounded people after pagers explosion. Photo: AP
info_icon

A series of deadly explosions of handheld pagers took 9 lives and left thousands injured in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday. Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has openly blamed Israel for the explosions claiming it a “criminal aggression” and vowed that it will get “fair punishment”.

The Lebanese Shia militia, in a statement, expressed solidarity with Gaza: “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue today, as in all the past days, its blessed operations to support Gaza, its people, and its resistance, and to defend Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty. This path is continuous and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for the massacre on Tuesday that it committed against our people, our families, and our mujahideen in Lebanon. This is another reckoning that will come, God willing.”

Ambulance arrives at the scene after explosion. - Screengrab from AP
Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria

BY Harshita Das

“What happened yesterday will increase our determination and resolve to continue on the path of jihad and resistance, and we are absolutely certain of God Almighty’s promise to the faithful, patient mujahideen of victory, God willing,” the statement said further.

On Wednesday, the militant group released a statement and said that it is carrying out “a security and scientific” investigation and asked people not to listen to rumors that are part of “psychological warfare” as Israel threatens to change the facts.

“The resistance, at all its levels, is on high alert to defend Lebanon and its steadfast people,” the statement said.

The pagers linked to the explosions were reportedly manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, a Hungarian company, under a license from Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo. The New York Times, however reported that Hsu Ching-Kuang, founder of Gold Apollo, denied any involvement in the design or manufacturing of the devices and said that the devices were manufactured in Europe. “The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it. We are a responsible company. This is very embarrassing,”he said.

“We authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in specific regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are entirely handled by BAC,” Gold Apollo said in a statement to media.

Reports by Reuters suggest that Israel’s Mossad spy agency may have planted explosives in thousands of pagers imported by Hezbollah, with sources claiming this operation was months in the making. 

Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 - AP
Lebanon Pager Blasts: Why Hezbollah Uses The Outdated Devices, How Did They Explode Together | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The Mossad injected a board inside the device that has explosive material that receives a code. It’s very hard to detect it through any means,” a Lebanese security source told news agency Reuters.  According to the source, the devices detonated when a coded signal was sent, catching many victims unaware as they checked for messages.

The explosions occurred hours after Israeli officials that they would broaden their military objectives in the region, specifically targeting Hezbollah along the Lebanon border. This escalation has raised concerns of further conflict in an already tense region.

Hospitals in Lebanon are struggling to cope with an overwhelming the influx of patients.In Tyre, a field hospital was set up to accommodate the wounded, while the sounds of ambulance sirens echoed throughout Beirut.

An Iranian source revealed to The New York Times that Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini’s injuries were more severe than initially reported, leading to plans for his medical evacuation to Tehran. He reportedly lost one eye of his eyes and was severely injured in the second. 
In an emergency session at the UN General Assembly, Lebanon’s ambassador Hadi Hachem, condemned the attacks as a violation of international law. “This aggression rises to a war crime,” he stated, urging the international community to address Israel’s repeated incursions into Lebanon. Hachem warned that the situation could further exacerbate the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. UAE Vs USA Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United States Bowl First Against United Arab Emirates
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Rohit & Co Face Trial By Spin In Chennai
  3. Nepal Vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. Virat Kohli Vibes As BCCI Shares Gautam Gambhir Video Ahead Of IND Vs BAN Test
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Record-Breaking Kane Leads Bayern To 9-2 Champions League Win Over Dinamo - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Liverpool Rally To Beat AC Milan 3-1 In Opener - In Pics
  3. Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 On Champions League Day 1 - In Pics
  4. Liverpool Fan Tragically Dies In Italy After Road Accident Ahead Of AC Milan Match
  5. AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool FC, UEFA CL: Arne Slot Praises Resilience In Hard-Fought Win On Birthday
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players | Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players | Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi, Sushma Swaraj And Sheila Dixit: A Look At The Only 3 Woman Chief Ministers Of Delhi
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. ‘Israel Will Get Fair Punishment’: Hezbollah Vows To Retaliate, Manufacturer Denies Responsibility
  2. UN General Assembly To Vote On Palestinian Resolution Demanding End Of Israeli Occupation
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Govt Gives Magisterial Powers To Army To Maintain 'Law And Order'
  4. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  5. OceanGate Titan Implosion: Chilling Details Of 'Money-Minded' Firm And 'Unsafe' Sub Emerge | A Look Back
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Two Wickets Down At Lunch