International

Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates

The continued attacks from Israel and Hezbollah have increasingly raised the concerns of a full-scale war breaking out in the region, while the one on Gaza is already underway.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Middle East Tensions
Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil (R) on Friday | Photo: AP/X/@Tina34832552745
info_icon

In a targeted airstrike on a densely populated neighbourhood of Lebanon's southern Beirut, Israel eliminated Hezbollah's top leader Ibrahim Akil, who had a $7 million bounty on him.

Akil was one among the 12 persons who were reported dead by the Lebanese health officials, who noted that dozens others were injured in the attack.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said that the strike on Beirut's southern Dahiya district targeted and killed Ibrahim Akil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, as well as 10 other operatives of the Lebanon-based group.

The continued attacks from Israel and Hezbollah have increasingly raised the concerns of a full-scale war breaking out in the region, while the one on Gaza is already underway.

Middle East Tensions | The Latest

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed

Israeli army confirmed that its airstrike Beirut's southern Dahiya region killed Hezbollah's top leader Ibrahim Akil along with 10 other operatives of the group.

However, the Israeli military did not provide elaborative details on the identities of the other commanders who were allegedly killed in its strike.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry noted that at 12 people were killed and 66 others injured in the airstrikes.

Hezbollah did not concretely confirm Akil's killing, however, it said that he was supposed to be in the building that was hit in the attack. Akil has been a part of the Lebanese group's highest military body -- the Jihad Council -- and has been sanctioned by the United States for his involvement in two terrorist attacks in 1983 which killed over 300 people at the US Embassy in Beirut and the US Marine Corps barracks.

Notably, the last time Israel hit Beirut in an airstrike was in July and that attack killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari also accused Akil of planning a series of attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians. He also claimed that Akil was the mastermind of a never-realised plan to invade northern Israel in a way similar to Hamas' October 7 attacks.

Last year, the State Department also posted a USD 7 million reward for information leading to Akil's identification, location, arrest, or conviction, adding that he also directed that taking of American And German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s.

Israel-Hezbollah & The Head-On Strikes

Israel and Hezbollah have been pounding each other with back-to-back strikes, with top officials of both sides making it clear that they wouldn't stop.

Hours before the Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Hezbollah had struck northern Israel with 140 rockets as the region awaited the revenge promised by top leader Hassan Nasrallah over this week's mass bombings through the pagers and walkie-talkies' blasts.

Hezbollah, however, portrayed its heavy bombardment as a response to the previous Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, and not as a revenge plot for the electronic devices' explosions.

It is notable that as Hezbollah and the rest of the world blamed Israel for the bombings, Tel Aviv kept mum on any involvement in the same. This led to further escalation of tensions between the two sides.

Friday's airstrike on Beirut was one of the deadliest attacks on the neighbourhood since 2006 and it took place during the peak hours, when people were returning home from work and children were leaving from school.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said that "the attack on Lebanon is to protect Israel".

After the strike on Beirut, Hezbollah announced two more attacks on northern Israel, in which, the group claimed that it targeted an intelligence base from where it alleged Israel directed assassinations.

Israel and Hezbollah have been striking each other since the start of the war on Gaza, with Hamas' October 7 attacks. Hezbollah said that its daily strikes on Tel Aviv won't stop till there is a complete end to the Gaza war, adding that its actions were a show of support to its ally -- Hamas.

Since the pagers and walkie-talkie radios used by Hezbollah members detonated this week, killing over 37 people and injuring over 3,000 others, Israel and the Lebanese group have been exchanging continuous rocket barrages.

With both sides vowing to retaliate, the situation remains highly sensitive in the region. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's vow to giving severe punishment to the enemy responsible for the attacks, which he termed to be a "severe blow" to the group, have brought Israel on the edge.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army has ordered residents in the Golan Heights and northern Israel to avoid public gatherings and minimise their movements, asking them to stay close to shelters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Discloses Bowling Tactic Experiment With Lack Of Grip From Chepauk Surface On Day Two
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Makes History As Afghanistan Thrash South Africa
  4. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win
  2. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  3. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  4. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  2. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  4. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections
  2. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
  3. Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty
  4. Sri Lanka’s Splintered Political Scene Explained
  5. Sri Lanka Presidential Elections: A Wide Open Race
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps