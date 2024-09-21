Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates

Hezbollah did not concretely confirm Akil's killing, however, it said that he was supposed to be in the building that was hit in the attack. Akil has been a part of the Lebanese group's highest military body -- the Jihad Council -- and has been sanctioned by the United States for his involvement in two terrorist attacks in 1983 which killed over 300 people at the US Embassy in Beirut and the US Marine Corps barracks.