White House Chief Of Staff Meets Anthropic CEO Over New AI Technology

The White House has begun discussions with leading AI developers as officials assess the potential risks and benefits of powerful new artificial intelligence systems.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
US: White House
White House Photo: | Pexels |
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Susie Wiles met Dario Amodei to discuss the company’s newly announced AI model and its potential implications for cybersecurity and national security.

  • The AI model, developed by Anthropic, has drawn attention for its ability to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities, raising both interest and concern among policymakers.

  • The meeting reflects broader efforts by the White House to engage with leading AI companies to balance technological innovation with safety and regulatory oversight.

Susie Wiles met with Dario Amodei to discuss the artificial intelligence company’s latest technology, as the U.S. government increasingly examines the national security and economic implications of advanced AI systems.

The meeting in Washington focused on a new AI model developed by Anthropic that has attracted attention for its sophisticated capabilities, particularly in cybersecurity. The technology is designed to detect software vulnerabilities and could potentially identify weaknesses in digital systems at a scale beyond human experts.

A White House official said the administration has been engaging with leading AI laboratories to better understand emerging technologies and assess how they might be safely deployed across government systems. Any such tools, the official noted, would undergo technical evaluation before being adopted by federal agencies.

The new model, known as “Mythos”, has been described by the company as unusually powerful, prompting the firm to limit its use to a small number of trusted organizations. According to the company, the model can identify and combine multiple software vulnerabilities to expose potential cyber threats.

Experts say such capabilities could be a major step forward in strengthening cybersecurity by helping governments and corporations detect flaws before they are exploited. At the same time, the technology has raised concerns that it could also be misused to carry out sophisticated cyberattacks if it falls into the wrong hands.

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The model’s capabilities have already attracted attention beyond the United States. The United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute said its evaluation found the system to be a significant advancement over previous AI models and warned that similar technologies could soon become more widely available.

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