Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War

The visit comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, with Russia facing increasing international isolation and economic pressure. As Russia's isolation deepens, its reliance on China grows. The two nations are forging a powerful alliance that could reshape the global landscape.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi | Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for a two-day state visit to China, as Russia presses ahead with its military offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian president's first foreign trip since his re-election in March comes as Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions over its actions in Ukraine. China has become a crucial economic partner for Russia, and the two leaders are expected to deepen their "comprehensive strategic partnership".

BY Outlook Web Desk

Putin was greeted by Chinese officials and an honour guard as he arrived in Beijing, with Russian state television broadcasting footage of the welcome.

In an interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Putin praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for helping to build a "strategic partnership" with Russia based on national interests and deep mutual trust.

"It was the unprecedentedly high level of the strategic partnership between our countries that determined my choice of China as the first state that I would visit after officially taking office as president of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

"We will try to establish closer cooperation in the field of industry and high technology, space and peaceful nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy sources and other innovative sectors," Putin said.

Putin, 71, and Xi, 70, will take part in a gala evening celebrating 75 years since the Soviet Union recognised the People's Republic of China, which was declared by Mao Zedong in 1949.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in areas such as industry, technology, space, and renewable energy, with Putin aiming to establish "closer cooperation" in these fields. The Kremlin has also announced that the leaders will exchange views on international and regional issues.

The visit comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, with Russia facing increasing international isolation and economic pressure. China has been a key supporter of Russia, providing economic and diplomatic support, and the two countries have strengthened their military ties in recent years.

The US has described China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat, with President Joe Biden arguing that this century will be defined by a contest between democracies and autocracies.

As Russia's isolation deepens, its reliance on China grows. The two nations are forging a powerful alliance that could reshape the global landscape.

