Venezuela’s Ousted President Nicolás Maduro Thanks Supporters

Summary of this article
Nearly three months after his dramatic capture by US commandos in Caracas on January 3, 2026, and transfer to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Nicolás Maduro made his first online .
Maduro, who faces serious federal charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation, continues to declare himself a “prisoner of war”.
The message comes amid ongoing protests by Maduro supporters in Venezuela and abroad.
Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued his first known online message since being held in a US federal prison, thanking his supporters and assuring them that he and his wife Cilia Flores remain strong despite their detention.
In the brief post, Maduro wrote that they are “well, steadfast, serene and in constant prayer,” according to reports from multiple international outlets. The message, believed to have been relayed through his legal representatives or family, marks the first public communication from the former leader since his capture.
Maduro and his wife have been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, for nearly three months following a high-risk US military operation on January 3, 2026. American commandos seized the couple from Caracas in a nighttime raid that involved air support and resulted in casualties. They were swiftly transferred to the United States to face federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and drug trafficking offences that could carry life sentences.
During his court appearances in New York, Maduro has maintained that he is not an ordinary defendant but a “prisoner of war” and the legitimate president of Venezuela, a position he has continued to assert even from behind bars. Sources close to his family say he reads the Bible regularly and is referred to as “president” by some fellow inmates. His communication with the outside world is heavily restricted — limited to short monitored calls with lawyers and family.
The online post has been welcomed by Maduro’s remaining loyalists, who have staged demonstrations both inside Venezuela and in cities with large Venezuelan diaspora communities. Supporters view it as a sign of resilience, while critics see it as another attempt to project defiance amid what they describe as accountability for years of alleged corruption, authoritarian rule, and ties to drug trafficking networks.