As summer winds down, September 2024 promises a fresh wave of cinematic experiences across various genres. Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, deep drama, or spine-tingling horror, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic array of films hitting theaters this September!
Here’s a list of the most anticipated releases coming to theaters and OTTs:
September 6, 2024
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Returning after decades, Tim Burton’s classic comedy Beetlejuice gets a sequel with Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as the mischievous ghost. Jenna Ortega joins the cast in what promises to be a blend of spooky fun and dark humor. Rated PG-13, this film is expected to delight fans old and new with its quirky charm.
The Front Room
For those looking for a more intense experience, The Front Room, starring Kathryn Hunter and Brandy Norwood, offers a gripping narrative. With an R rating, this film is set to deliver a compelling and possibly unsettling story.
Rebel Ridge
Streaming on Netflix, Rebel Ridge features Aaron Pierre and Don Johnson in a TV-MA rated thriller.
September 13, 2024
The 4:30 Movie
This indie drama, rated R, stars Austin Zajur and Nicholas Cirillo.
The Killer's Game
Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella star in this action-packed thriller.
My Old Ass
Featuring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza, this film dives into a mix of comedy and drama, and is rated R.
Speak No Evil
Starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, this R-rated film is poised to be a spine-chilling horror.
Uglies
Joey King and Chase Stokes headline this Netflix release, which, despite its PG-13 rating, deals with thought-provoking themes of beauty and self-image.
September 20, 2024
A Different Man
Starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, this R-rated film explores themes of transformation and identity. It’s sure to be a powerful and introspective watch.
His Three Daughters
This Netflix release, featuring Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen, promises to be a poignant exploration of familial bonds and personal struggles, rated R.
The Substance
Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley lead this R-rated film, which delves into complex interpersonal dynamics and societal issues.
Transformers One
For fans of the franchise, Transformers One offers a family-friendly adventure with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth. Rated PG, it aims to deliver action-packed fun for all ages.
Wolfs
Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, this R-rated film promises high drama and strong performances from two of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Lee
Kate Winslet and Alexander Skarsgård star in this R-rated film, which is expected to showcase their incredible acting talents in a compelling narrative.
September 27, 2024
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Jack Kesy and Jefferson White bring a new chapter to the Hellboy franchise in this R-rated supernatural adventure. Fans of the series can expect dark fantasy and thrilling action.
Megalopolis
With Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito, this R-rated epic is anticipated to be a grand cinematic experience with deep thematic elements and complex storytelling.
Never Let Go
Halle Berry and Christin Park star in this horror and suspensful drama.
Rez Ball
This PG-13 Netflix release features Kauchani Bratt and Jessica Matten in a sports drama that highlights the struggles and triumphs of basketball players.
The Wild Robot
Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, this PG-rated film is based on the beloved book of the same name. It’s expected to be a heartwarming and adventurous tale for the whole family.