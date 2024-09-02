United States

What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies

September 2024 is shaping up to be a vibrant month for movie enthusiasts. With a diverse lineup of films spanning genres and ratings, this month promises something for everyone.

Movies releasing in September 2024
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

As summer winds down, September 2024 promises a fresh wave of cinematic experiences across various genres. Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, deep drama, or spine-tingling horror, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic array of films hitting theaters this September!

Here’s a list of the most anticipated releases coming to theaters and OTTs:

Representative image - | Pinterest
10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch

BY Outlook International Desk

September 6, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 

Returning after decades, Tim Burton’s classic comedy Beetlejuice gets a sequel with Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as the mischievous ghost. Jenna Ortega joins the cast in what promises to be a blend of spooky fun and dark humor. Rated PG-13, this film is expected to delight fans old and new with its quirky charm.

The Front Room 

For those looking for a more intense experience, The Front Room, starring Kathryn Hunter and Brandy Norwood, offers a gripping narrative. With an R rating, this film is set to deliver a compelling and possibly unsettling story.

Rebel Ridge 

Streaming on Netflix, Rebel Ridge features Aaron Pierre and Don Johnson in a TV-MA rated thriller.

A Still From ‘Civil War’ - Instagram
5 Thrilling Subgenres Of Action Movies That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seats

BY Prateek Sur

September 13, 2024

The 4:30 Movie 

This indie drama, rated R, stars Austin Zajur and Nicholas Cirillo.

The Killer's Game 

Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella star in this action-packed thriller.

My Old Ass 

Featuring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza, this film dives into a mix of comedy and drama, and is rated R.

Speak No Evil 

Starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, this R-rated film is poised to be a spine-chilling horror.

Uglies 

Joey King and Chase Stokes headline this Netflix release, which, despite its PG-13 rating, deals with thought-provoking themes of beauty and self-image.

September 20, 2024

A Different Man 

Starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, this R-rated film explores themes of transformation and identity. It’s sure to be a powerful and introspective watch.

His Three Daughters 

This Netflix release, featuring Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen, promises to be a poignant exploration of familial bonds and personal struggles, rated R.

The Substance 

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley lead this R-rated film, which delves into complex interpersonal dynamics and societal issues.

Transformers One 

For fans of the franchise, Transformers One offers a family-friendly adventure with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth. Rated PG, it aims to deliver action-packed fun for all ages.

Wolfs 

Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, this R-rated film promises high drama and strong performances from two of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Lee 

Kate Winslet and Alexander Skarsgård star in this R-rated film, which is expected to showcase their incredible acting talents in a compelling narrative.

Representative image - | Pinterest
Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies

BY Outlook International Desk

September 27, 2024

Hellboy: The Crooked Man 

Jack Kesy and Jefferson White bring a new chapter to the Hellboy franchise in this R-rated supernatural adventure. Fans of the series can expect dark fantasy and thrilling action.

Megalopolis 

With Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito, this R-rated epic is anticipated to be a grand cinematic experience with deep thematic elements and complex storytelling.

Never Let Go 

Halle Berry and Christin Park star in this horror and suspensful drama.

Rez Ball 

This PG-13 Netflix release features Kauchani Bratt and Jessica Matten in a sports drama that highlights the struggles and triumphs of basketball players.

The Wild Robot 

Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, this PG-rated film is based on the beloved book of the same name. It’s expected to be a heartwarming and adventurous tale for the whole family.

Superheroes - Pinterest
10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
  2. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  4. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
Football News
  1. Nations League: Kimmich Named New Germany Captain After Gundogan's International Retirement
  2. Nations League: Spalletti Hoping To Revive Italy Dream After Euros 2024 Disappointment
  3. Premier League Matchday 3: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Norway Boss Solbakken Likely To Step Down After 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign
  5. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
  2. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  3. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  4. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 Others Over 'Financial Misconduct'
  2. IAF's MiG-29 Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer District, Pilot Safe
  3. Cabinet Approves Rs 2,817 Cr Digital Agricultural Project, Rs 18 Cr Rail Link, Plan To Build Semiconductor Plant | Details
  4. MEA Briefs On PM Modi's Upcoming Visits To Brunei, Singapore From September 3-5
  5. AG Noorani: A Fierce Thinker And Fearless Legend
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  2. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  3. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  4. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  5. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
World News
  1. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  2. New 'Independent Alliance' Emerges In UK Parliament With Pro-Palestinian Stance
  3. Putin Arrives In Mongolia, A Member Of ICC That Issued An Arrest Warrant For Him
  4. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  5. Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Kills 6, Injures 13 In Kabul
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympic Record To Defend His Gold In Men's Javelin Throw F64
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected