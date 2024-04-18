5 Thrilling Subgenres Of Action Movies That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seats

Action movies have always been a favorite among moviegoers who are fond of adrenaline-pumping thrills, heart-stopping moments, and larger-than-life heroes. From the adrenaline-fueled exploits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the high-stakes espionage of Mission: Impossible, each film series offers a unique blend of excitement, intrigue, and jaw-dropping action sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
With each recommendation hand-picked for maximum excitement, there's no better time to immerse yourself in the magic of these five thrilling subgenres of action movies.
Advertisement
1. ‘Civil War’ (2024)
In Alex Garland's upcoming film ‘Civil War,’ a gripping story unfolds in a dystopian America torn apart by conflict. As rebel factions threaten to engulf Washington, D.C., a team of courageous military-embedded journalists, led by Kirsten Dunst's intrepid photographer, embarks on a perilous journey to reach the heart of the chaos. With a stellar cast including Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, audiences are poised to be immersed in a world teetering on the brink of collapse. The film has already released in the US, but will be releasing in India on April 19.
Advertisement
2. ‘Mission: Impossible’
‘Mission: Impossible’ is a cornerstone in American action cinema, a thrilling series born from the 1966 TV show created by Bruce Geller. Tom Cruise, who produces and stars in the films, embodies the indomitable Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force. The franchise has become synonymous with high-stakes espionage, characterized by daring missions, intricate heists, and labyrinthine plot twists. These films thrust audiences into a world of intrigue, where elite agents navigate a landscape fraught with deception and peril. With its adrenaline-fueled action sequences and suspense, ‘Mission: Impossible’ keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, delivering an exhilarating experience that hooks you until the very end.
3. ‘John Wick’
The ‘John Wick’ subgenre has revolutionized action cinema with its distinctive blend of sleek style, brutal choreography, and unyielding intensity. These films revolve around the eponymous character, a legendary hitman reluctantly pulled back into the seedy underworld of crime after attempting retirement. Derek Kolstad's creation presents a world teeming with underground crime syndicates and shadowy assassins, where vengeance drives the narrative forward. The franchise, which includes spin-offs like ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ and ‘John Wick Presents: Ballerina,’ and many more movies has earned critical acclaim and is definitely a powerhouse in contemporary action cinema.
Advertisement
4. ‘Ocean’s’
After ‘Ocean’s Eleven and ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, in ‘Ocean’s Thirteen,’ Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew concoct an audacious scheme fueled by vengeance against the unscrupulous casino mogul Willy Bank (Al Pacino), who betrayed their friend Reuben Tishkoff. Their plan? To dismantle Bank's meticulously crafted empire by hitting him where it hurts most: his finances and reputation. With precision and flair reminiscent of their original heist, Ocean's gang orchestrates a series of elaborate maneuvers designed to bring Bank to his knees and restore justice to their tight-knit circle. ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ masterfully combines wit, style, and a touch of Robin Hood-esque justice, delivering another thrilling installment in the beloved heist franchise.
Advertisement
5. ‘Bourne’
The Bourne franchise, inspired by Robert Ludlum's character Jason Bourne, has fascinated audiences with its intense action and gripping thriller plots. Beginning with ‘The Bourne Identity’ in 2002 and spanning five films and a spin-off television series, the franchise follows the journey of a CIA assassin suffering from amnesia as he unravels the mysteries of his past while evading deadly enemies. Directed by talents like Doug Liman, Tony Gilroy, and Paul Greengrass, the films are renowned for their dynamic direction, stellar performances, intricate storylines, and pulse-pounding action sequences. With each installment, the Bourne series continues to redefine the spy thriller genre, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats with its suspense.