5 Thrilling Subgenres Of Action Movies That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seats

The Bourne franchise, inspired by Robert Ludlum's character Jason Bourne, has fascinated audiences with its intense action and gripping thriller plots. Beginning with ‘The Bourne Identity’ in 2002 and spanning five films and a spin-off television series, the franchise follows the journey of a CIA assassin suffering from amnesia as he unravels the mysteries of his past while evading deadly enemies. Directed by talents like Doug Liman, Tony Gilroy, and Paul Greengrass, the films are renowned for their dynamic direction, stellar performances, intricate storylines, and pulse-pounding action sequences. With each installment, the Bourne series continues to redefine the spy thriller genre, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats with its suspense.