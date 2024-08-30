United States

Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video

A chaotic scene erupted at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Thursday night as a fight and a balloon popping triggered a false active shooter scare. The ensuing panic led to a stampede, but authorities quickly confirmed there was no threat.

Walt Disney World
False Active Shooter Reports At Disney's Magic Kingdom Photo: X
info_icon

A fight and a bursting balloon triggered widespread panic and a "stampede" at Walt Disney World on Thursday night, as police responded to false reports of an active shooter at the Florida theme park.

The incident unfolded in Magic Kingdom around 10 p.m., just as the park was closing. Videos shared on social media showed a store inside the park strewn with fallen chairs and items from displays, illustrating the chaos as frightened guests scrambled for safety.

“Went to Magic Kingdom today and there was literally a stampede because of a suspected shooter I thought that was actually going to be my last day,” X user "anxrosa" shared with a video at 10:16 p.m.

“There was just a f–king stampede in Magic Kingdom. I think people thought there was a shooter that was the scariest thing I’ve ever been in in my entire life,” said another park visitor.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office quickly clarified that there was no active shooter, attributing the panic to a fight and a balloon popping at an inopportune moment.

Reports Of Fire At Disney's Cinderella Castle - @mousetrapnews / Instagram
Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

BY Outlook International Desk

“There is NO active shooter at WaltDisneyWorld’s Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon,” the department stated on social media. “Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter.”

Those who took refuge in the stores were held there while police patrolled the area and investigated the situation.

Guests were finally allowed to leave after about 15 minutes and were evacuated via the “ferry boats”—one of the park’s water transportation services—since the monorails and buses were not in operation, according to anxrosa in a follow-up post.

“A lot of people are pretty shaken up but we haven’t been given an explanation,” the user added.

“We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening,” a Walt Disney World Resorts spokesperson stated, according to WKMG.

Disney World - X
Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  2. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  3. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  5. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  2. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  3. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  4. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College
  2. Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall, Floods And Waterlogged Roads
  3. Revanth Reddy Apologises For Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail After SC Rap: 'Taken Out Of Context'
  4. Life Term For Anti-National Posts, Up To Rs 8 Lakh For Influencers Promoting Govt Schemes: UP's New Social Media Policy
  5. 'My Popularity Down, Not BJP's', Says Manipur CM But Rejects Idea Of Resigning Over Ethnic Clashes
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  2. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  3. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  4. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
  5. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin