US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdraws Name

Within 24-hours since US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the upcoming presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has reportedly raised USD 81 million in the first 24-hour period since incumbent President Joe Biden stepped aside from the presidential race and endorsed his deputy as the Democratic Party's new nominee. This is being dubbed as the 'highest 24-hour raise of any candidate in history.'
"Team Harris raised USD 81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle. This haul reflects money raised across the campaign, Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees," a media release said.
It has been reported that over 8,88,000 grassroots donors contributed in the past 24 hours, 60 per cent of whom made their first contribution of the 2024 cycle.
According to spokesperson for Harris' campaign Kevin Munoz, "There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive and unpopular agenda can't stand up to the vice president's record and vision for the American people."
"In the last 24 hours, Team Harris has added 43,000 new recurring donors, with over half of these recurring donors signing up for weekly donations. A call on Sunday evening hosted by Win with Black Women raised approximately USD 1.6 million in grassroots contributions alone. And Harris for President’s official social media, @KamalaHQ, doubled its following overnight," the campaign said in a statement.
Following weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against former US President Doald Trump last month, President Joe Biden decided to step aside from the upcoming electoral run and nominated Harris (59).
However, despite Biden's endorsement which almost finalised Harris' position as the presidential nominee of her party, the VP still needs the votes of the party's delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22.
Biden has won 3,896 delegates as against 1,976 required to win the party's presidential nomination.