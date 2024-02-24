Tyler Perry Halts $800 Million Studio Expansion Over AI Concerns

Tyler Perry's planned $800 million studio expansion in Atlanta has been delayed due to his increasing worries regarding advancements in artificial intelligence.
In a Thursday interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry emphasized the necessity for the entertainment industry to proactively address the potential consequences of AI, stating, “There’s got to be some sort of regulations in order to protect us. If not, I just don’t see how we survive.”
He specifically referenced OpenAI's text-to-video tool, Sora, as the reason behind halting the expansion.
Perry stated, “I have been watching AI very closely and watching the advancements very closely. I was in the middle of, and have been planning for the last four years, about an $800 million expansion at the studio, which would’ve increased the backlot a tremendous size, we were adding 12 more soundstages. All of that is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I’m seeing.”
Perry clarified that he does not oppose AI, noting that he has incorporated the technology into two of his upcoming films. In these instances, he chose to digitally age himself in post-production rather than relying on traditional makeup techniques.
While he recognized the potential of AI to streamline filmmaking processes, such as creating sets remotely using text inputs instead of physical travel, he expressed concern about the potential job displacement caused by automation.
Perry voiced his apprehension, stating, “It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business. Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry.”
Perry further emphasized his desire to ensure that the significance of human labor is not overlooked amidst technological advancements. He expressed his hope that "as people are embracing this technology and as companies are moving to reduce costs and save the bottom line, that there’ll be some sort of thought and some sort of compassion for humanity and the people that have worked in this industry and built careers and lives, that there’s some sort of thought for them.”
Last week, Perry extended his partnership with Netflix, with the streaming service augmenting their existing feature film agreement from October with a new multi-year, first-look series deal.