Google Temporarily Halts AI Chatbot's Image Generation Amid Criticism, Here's Why

“This is a concern not just for search results, but real-world applications where ‘bias free’ algorithm testing actually is building bias into the system by targeting end results that amount to quotas.”

The issue may stem from Google's "training process" for the "large-language model" powering Gemini's image tool, as suggested by Fabio Motoki, a lecturer at the UK's University of East Anglia, who co-authored a paper last year identifying a noticeable left-leaning bias in ChatGPT.