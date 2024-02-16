OpenAI Launches Sora: Cutting-Edge Text-to-Video Model To Revolutionize Creative Content Generation?

OpenAI has now developed a model capable of generating videos, adding to its suite of text and image generation capabilities.

The creators of ChatGPT and DALL-E introduced Sora on Thursday, a text-to-video diffusion model. As of now, Sora is accessible to red teamers, who are experts tasked with adversarially testing the model for potential harms and risks. According to the announcement, it is also open to a specific cohort of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers, aiming "to gain feedback on how to advance the model to be most helpful for creative professionals."