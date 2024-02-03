Netflix will see a notable decrease in the removal of titles in February, compared to the extensive purge in January. Nonetheless, there remain some noteworthy titles you should consider watching before they are removed from the platform.
Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2024: Watch These Movies And TV Series Before They Disappear!
Get ready to update your streaming queue! Check out the complete list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2024 as the streaming platform bids farewell to a range of beloved titles, including crime thriller 'Prisoners,' epic sci-fi 'Dune,' and more. Get ready to update your streaming queue!
These include Denis Villeneuve's crime thriller "Prisoners," the epic sci-fi film "Dune," and Ridley Scott's somewhat overlooked sequel to "Alien," "Prometheus." There are several other fantastic shows and movies worth catching before they disappear from the streaming service.
Advertisement
Here is the complete list of all the movies and TV shows that are leaving Netflix in February 2024.
Advertisement
Leaving February 7, 2024
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 (2017)
Advertisement
Leaving February 9, 2024
Prisoners (2013)
Leaving February 10, 2024
Father Stu (2022)
Goosebumps (2015)
Advertisement
Leaving February 14, 2024
Chicken Run (2000)
Prometheus (2012)
Real Steel (2011)
Leaving February 19, 2024
Operation Finale (2018)
Leaving February 23, 2024
Married at First Sight: Season 12 (2021)
The Real World: Season 12 (2002)
Leaving February 26, 2024
19-2: Seasons 1-3 (2014)
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (2018)
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018)
Leaving February 27, 2024
American Pickers: Season 15 (2016)
Leaving February 28, 2024
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (2018)
Morbius (2022)
Snowpiercer (2013)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Leaving February 29, 2024
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)
Don't Worry Darling (2022)
Dredd (2012)
Dune (2021)
Good Boys (2019)
Legends of the Fall (1994)
Lone Survivor (2013)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
R.I.P.D. (2013)
She's All That (1999)
She's the Man (2006)
Stand by Me (1986)