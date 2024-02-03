United States

Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2024: Watch These Movies And TV Series Before They Disappear!

Get ready to update your streaming queue! Check out the complete list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2024 as the streaming platform bids farewell to a range of beloved titles, including crime thriller 'Prisoners,' epic sci-fi 'Dune,' and more. Get ready to update your streaming queue!

Saihaj Kaur Madan
February 3, 2024

Netflix Movies And TV Shows Leaving In February 2024 Courtesy: IMDB

Netflix will see a notable decrease in the removal of titles in February, compared to the extensive purge in January. Nonetheless, there remain some noteworthy titles you should consider watching before they are removed from the platform.

These include Denis Villeneuve's crime thriller "Prisoners," the epic sci-fi film "Dune," and Ridley Scott's somewhat overlooked sequel to "Alien," "Prometheus." There are several other fantastic shows and movies worth catching before they disappear from the streaming service.

Here is the complete list of all the movies and TV shows that are leaving Netflix in February 2024.

Leaving February 7, 2024

  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 (2017)

Leaving February 9, 2024

  • Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners (2013)
Prisoners (2013) Courtesy: IMDB

Leaving February 10, 2024

  • Father Stu (2022)

  • Goosebumps (2015)

Leaving February 14, 2024

  • Chicken Run (2000)

  • Prometheus (2012)

  • Real Steel (2011)

Real Steel (2011)
Real Steel (2011) Courtesy: IMDB

Leaving February 19, 2024

  • Operation Finale (2018)

Leaving February 23, 2024

  • Married at First Sight: Season 12 (2021)

  • The Real World: Season 12 (2002)

Leaving February 26, 2024

  • 19-2: Seasons 1-3 (2014)

  • Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (2018)

  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018)

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018)
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018) Courtesy: IMDB

Leaving February 27, 2024

  • American Pickers: Season 15 (2016)

Leaving February 28, 2024

  • Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (2018)

  • Morbius (2022)

  • Snowpiercer (2013)

  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) Courtesy: IMDB

Leaving February 29, 2024

  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

  • Don't Worry Darling (2022)

  • Dredd (2012)

  • Dune (2021)

Dune (2021)
Dune (2021) Courtesy: IMDB

  • Good Boys (2019)

  • Legends of the Fall (1994)

  • Lone Survivor (2013)

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

  • R.I.P.D. (2013)

R.I.P.D (2013)
R.I.P.D (2013) Courtesy: IMDB

  • She's All That (1999)

  • She's the Man (2006)

  • Stand by Me (1986)

