United States

Rancher-Migrant Shooting: Arizona Rancher Won't Face Retrial In Migrant Shooting Death After Mistrial

Rancher George Kelly, who fatally shot unarmed migrant Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, faced charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A deadlocked jury declared a mistrial on April 22. Now the case has been officially close and there will be no retrial.

Advertisement

AP
George Alan Kelly, center, is followed by reporters as he exits the Santa Cruz County Courthouse on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Nogales, Arizona. Photo: AP
info_icon

Prosecutors in Arizona have opted not to retry rancher George Kelly, 75, who fatally shot an unarmed migrant, Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border in January 2023. The decision comes after a mistrial was declared on April 22 due to a deadlocked jury.

Kelly faced charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that took place on his 170-acre ranch in Kino Springs, Arizona. In a statement released on Monday, the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office acknowledged the  “because of the unique circumstances and challenges surrounding”  the case as the reason behind their decision not to pursue a retrial.

Advertisement

George Alan Kelly - AP
Rancher-Migrant Shooting: Mistrial After Jury Can't Agree On Second-Degree Murder

BY Outlook International Desk

However, the statement also emphasized the office's commitment to upholding their legal obligation, stating, "Our office is mandated by statute to prosecute criminal acts, and we take that statutory mandate seriously." They did not elaborate on whether their stance on prosecuting similar cases in the future would be affected by this decision.

Brenna Larkin, the attorney representing Kelly, has yet to respond to requests for comment.  Previously, she revealed that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, with reports suggesting a final vote leaning towards Kelly's acquittal.

The case sparked a heated debate with immigration critics and ranchers expressing sympathy for Kelly, viewing him as a victim defending his property.  On the other hand, many were deeply disturbed by the shooting.

Advertisement

Authorities reported that Cuen-Buitimea was part of a group of undocumented migrants who fled from Border Patrol agents and entered Kelly's ranch. Kelly's attorney claims his client fired warning shots after spotting armed men approaching his residence. Prosecutors, however, argued that Kelly fired without any warning.

The case also highlighted the complexities surrounding border security and land ownership.  Kelly's decision to reject a plea deal for a lesser charge of negligent homicide in exchange for a guilty plea further fueled the controversy. 

With the decision to forgo a retrial, the case against Kelly is officially closed.

Google Layoffs 2024 - Getty Images
Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Why Kejriwal Was Arrested Before LS Polls, SC Asks ED