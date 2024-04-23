Rancher-Migrant Shooting: Mistrial After Jury Can't Agree On Second-Degree Murder

The incident in question occurred on January 30, 2023, in Kino Springs, Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, along with Daniel Ramirez and other undocumented migrants, encountered a Border Patrol vehicle while crossing the high desert. Upon spotting the vehicle, they dispersed, with Cuen-Buitimea and Ramirez fleeing onto George Alan Kelly's 170-acre ranch. It was then that Kelly allegedly fired his AK-47-style rifle at them, hitting Cuen-Buitimea in the back, authorities reported. Cuen-Buitimea, aged 48, had crossed into the United States from Mexico in search of employment.