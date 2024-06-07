United States

Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower

The Oklahoma City Council has approved the development team's request for an "unlimited building height" for the proposed Legends Tower, set to reach an unprecedented height of almost 2000 feet.

Proposed Legends Tower Photo: AO
Oklahoma is all set to tower over the world, as the Oklahoma City Council has approved the development team’s request for an ‘unlimited building height’ for the proposed Legends Tower. The building is set to reach an unprecedented height of 1,907 feet.

The project is anticipated to significantly elevate Oklahoma City's urban landscape, setting a new standard for architectural innovation and urban development. The announcement of approval was made by Southern California-based architecture firm AO in a social media post, marking a significant milestone for the ambitious project.

Proposed 'Legend Tower' design. - Image: @architects_design/Instagram
Oklahoma City To Get America’s Tallest Building, Set To Replace New York

BY Harshita Das

The 126-story Legends Tower is a key component of the Boardwalk at Bricktown development, a $1.5 billion mixed-use project led by Matteson Capital. The development group confirmed to media outlets in March that the project is fully funded, solidifying the financial foundation for what is poised to be a transformative venture for downtown Oklahoma City.

AO's latest update also hints that the groundbreaking for Legends Tower is planned for this fall. Developer Scott Matteson estimated that site preparation could commence as early as June, paving the way for the fall groundbreaking.

This news follows the Oklahoma City Planning Commission's approval of a height increase request earlier this year, allowing the proposed supertall skyscraper to surpass the original design of 1,750 feet to its current planned height of 1,907 feet. 

The new height will surpass New York's One World Trade Center, which stands at 1,776 feet, as the tallest building in the United States. After completion, Legends Tower will become the fifth-tallest building in the world.

Rob Budetti, managing partner of AO, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "On behalf of AO, we are extremely pleased that the Oklahoma City Planning Commission has unanimously approved the requested unlimited height limit and has granted the development team the ability to negotiate on a comprehensive signage program for the Boardwalk at Bricktown.".

"This endorsement underscores our confidence in the vision and design of this landmark development, representing Oklahoma City's imminent transformation into a global destination and its bold stride towards the future."

The Boardwalk at Bricktown, which encompasses the Legends Tower, also includes three approved towers, each standing at 345 feet, which house retail spaces, contributing to the mixed-use nature of the development.

"Upon completion, the Boardwalk at Bricktown will undoubtedly earn the city the recognition it deserves, setting a new standard for urban innovation and architectural excellence," Budetti said. "We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on shaping the future of Oklahoma City."

As Oklahoma City prepares for this transformative development, it joins cities with supertall skyscrapers, including Miami, which recently unveiled images of a Dolce & Gabbana-branded tower, and Tokyo, where Japan's tallest skyscraper was completed by Pelli Clarke & Partners.

