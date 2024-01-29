A group of developers is proposing to construct a colossal 1,907-foot skyscraper named "Legends Tower” in Oklahoma City, which would claim the title of America's tallest building if it comes to fruition.

This ambitious project would dwarf Oklahoma City's current tallest building, the Devon Energy Center, by more than double its height. It would even surpass iconic structures like New York City's One World Trade Center (1,776 feet) and Chicago's Willis Tower (1,729 feet) to become the fifth-tallest building in the world.

