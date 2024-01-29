United States

Oklahoma City To Get America’s Tallest Building, Set To Replace New York

Developers are planning to replace New York’s One World Trade Center with ‘Legend Tower’ in Oklahoma City as America’s tallest building.

Harshita Das
January 29, 2024

Image: @architects_design/Instagram

A group of developers is proposing to construct a colossal 1,907-foot skyscraper named "Legends Tower” in Oklahoma City, which would claim the title of America's tallest building if it comes to fruition.

This ambitious project would dwarf Oklahoma City's current tallest building, the Devon Energy Center, by more than double its height. It would even surpass iconic structures like New York City's One World Trade Center (1,776 feet) and Chicago's Willis Tower (1,729 feet) to become the fifth-tallest building in the world.

The Legends Tower isn't just about breaking records; it's also designed to be a vibrant mixed-use hub. The development plans envision incorporating a luxurious Hyatt hotel with hundreds of rooms, around 1,750 residential apartments, and a spacious 110,000 square feet dedicated to retail stores and restaurants.

The chosen location for this sky-high dream is Bricktown, Oklahoma City's bustling entertainment district. With the recent addition of a sparkling new arena for the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder and the upcoming construction of a soccer stadium, Bricktown is experiencing a surge in activity and appeal. Developers believe this momentum will attract residents and visitors to the Legends Tower's offerings.

Despite the grandeur of the vision, skepticism lingers. The estimated price tag for the entire project is a cool $1.6 billion, with a hefty $770 million earmarked for the tower itself. Funding is expected to come from a blend of sources, including $200 million in city subsidies and additional state and federal grants.

However, financial experts raise concerns about the viability of such a massive undertaking. The high construction costs coupled with the current economic climate, where interest rates are hovering near 23-year highs, make financing a major hurdle. Additionally, some argue that Oklahoma City's population, roughly 700,000, might not be sufficient to fill the immense space within the tower and ensure its profitability.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has adopted a wait-and-see approach. He acknowledges the frequent nature of development proposals, stating, "In my observation private developers often announce plans and some of those plans happen, and some don't. I have no strong opinion and look forward to following their effort."

The Legends Tower proposal faces an uncertain future. While its ambition and potential to transform Oklahoma City's skyline are undeniable, financial feasibility and market demand remain critical questions. Only time will tell if this audacious project will defy doubts and redefine the Oklahoma City landscape.

