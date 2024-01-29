Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, made its grand debut as the world's largest cruise ship, departing from the Port of Miami on its maiden voyage on Saturday.

Icon of the Seas officially claims the title of the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, which debuted in early 2022. The ship can accommodate a staggering 7,600 guests at full capacity, along with a crew of 2,350 – equivalent to the entire population of Sedona, Arizona.

The nearly 1,200-foot-long, 250,800 gross-ton vessel resembles a towering multilayered birthday cake, complete with seven swimming pools, a whimsical striped carousel, lush tropical greenery, and vibrant waterslides in green, pink, blue, and orange.

The ship, with a price tag of $2 billion, sailed into Miami on January 10 to a cacophony of fireboat salutes and a banner flag flyover, temporarily halting traffic along the causeway to Miami Beach. Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, the ship's "godfather," christened the 20-deck marvel on January 23.