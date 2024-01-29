United States

Icon Of The Seas, World's Largest Cruise Ship, Begins Journey From Miami

Royal Caribbean's latest maritime marvel, the Icon of the Seas, embarked on its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami, setting sail on an opulent journey into the azure waters.

Navya Sharma

January 29, 2024

Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, made its grand debut as the world's largest cruise ship, departing from the Port of Miami on its maiden voyage on Saturday.

Icon of the Seas officially claims the title of the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, which debuted in early 2022. The ship can accommodate a staggering 7,600 guests at full capacity, along with a crew of 2,350 – equivalent to the entire population of Sedona, Arizona.

The nearly 1,200-foot-long, 250,800 gross-ton vessel resembles a towering multilayered birthday cake, complete with seven swimming pools, a whimsical striped carousel, lush tropical greenery, and vibrant waterslides in green, pink, blue, and orange.

The ship, with a price tag of $2 billion, sailed into Miami on January 10 to a cacophony of fireboat salutes and a banner flag flyover, temporarily halting traffic along the causeway to Miami Beach. Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, the ship's "godfather," christened the 20-deck marvel on January 23.

It boasts an extensive list of superlatives and firsts, including Category 6, a 17,000-square-foot water park featuring the tallest drop slide at sea, Frightening Bolt, and the first family raft slides at sea, Hurricane Hunter and Storm Surge. Icon of the Seas is also powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a decision that has garnered both praise and criticism for its potential environmental impact.

Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, noted that Icon of the Seas has become the most researched topic on the cruising website in 2024. 

Royal Caribbean aims to cater to a diverse demographic with Icon of the Seas, featuring eight different onboard "neighborhoods." These neighborhoods are designed to appeal to multigenerational passengers, offering amenities such as the first swim-up bar at sea, a family-focused neighborhood called Surfside, and an adult-only area called The Hideaway with the first suspended infinity pool at sea.

The ship's eight different neighborhoods provide options for various interests, including families with young kids, adult-only travelers, and suite guests. Icon of the Seas' unique features include an 82-foot-tall AquaDome, the largest water park at sea, and the ship's first cantilevered infinity pool.

Moreover, The trip's price, as listed on its website, ranges from USD 1,723 to USD 14,205 per person. Prices vary depending on the itineraries, locations, and dates.

Despite concerns about the ship's environmental impact, interest in Icon of the Seas remains high among cruise enthusiasts. The ship's success has led Royal Caribbean to expedite bookings for its next Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, set to debut in August 2025.

Royal Caribbean International sees Icon of the Seas as more than just a cruise ship. According to Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean's chief product innovation officer, "We designed it to compete with any other family vacation you wanted to do anywhere else on the planet – from skiing to Vegas to the Grand Canyon."

The cruise giant aims to redefine the cruise experience with Icon of the Seas, offering an unparalleled blend of entertainment, amenities, and luxury.

