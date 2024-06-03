United States

NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It

A NYC couple who makes magnet fishing videos for their YouTube channel recently found an old safe with actual money in it. And they were allowed by NYPD to keep it.

James Kane and Barbie Agostini Photo: X
A New York City couple viral on social media for their magnet fishing adventures recently found something surprising while fishing. They reeled a safe containing two stacks of waterlogged hundred-dollar bills.

James Kane and Barbie Agostini, who share their magnet fishing discoveries on YouTube. Last Friday, while fishing, they felt something bulky on the end of the line and pulled out an old safe. After prying the safe open, they discovered two stacks of hundred-dollar bills wrapped in plastic.

Representative image - Pinterest
"I said, 'Babe, this is not possible, Holy...' and we pulled it out and it was like two stacks of freaking hundreds," Kane told the station, expressing his shock. The video shows the couple’s discovery of the muddy safe and the partially disintegrated hundred-dollar bills inside.

Money found in old safe
Money found in old safe Photo: X
Agostini initially thought Kane was joking about the contents. "Once I seen the actual dollars and the security ribbons, I lost it," she said.

Kane said that they had previously found many old safes, but this time, to his surprise, the safe contained actual cash.

Old safe reeled by the couple
Old safe reeled by the couple Photo: X
The couple informed the NYPD thinking there might be some “legalities” involved. Since the safe's owner could not be identified, the police allowed Kane and Agostini to keep the saturated stash. "I guess the finders keepers rule has worked for us," Kane remarked. Unfortunately, the bills were "soaking wet" and "pretty much destroyed."

Kane and Agostini started magnet fishing during the coronavirus pandemic because they were bored. They call it the poor man's treasure hunting. Their YouTube channel, chronicling their adventures, has over 4,000 subscribers and approximately 1.4 million views. Their finds range from World War II grenades and 19th-century guns to a motorcycle and a purse containing foreign coins, pearls, and gold jewels.

