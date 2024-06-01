From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer

Summer is here and in New York City, bartenders are revolutionizing the classic martini with bold, savory flavors. Traditional dirty martinis are being dominated by drinks with a (lot of!) twists. These innovative martini drinks taste like garlic bread or caprese salad, attracting a growing interest in adventurous drinking experiences.
Bryan Schneider, the creative director for the Quality Branded group, says “People are, in general, much more willing to take risks with their orders”. His restaurant, San Sabino, an Italian-American seafood restaurant in the West Village has taken the trend to a pungent extreme.
San Sabino's trending cocktail, "Scottie’s Martini" ($19), famously called the "garlic bread martini," uses a fat-washing technique to infuse vodka with the rich flavors of garlic bread. Garlic, sourdough bread scraps, dried oregano, and chilies are sautéed in olive oil and butter. This mixture is then combined with vodka and frozen. Once frozen, the fat components are removed, leaving behind a garlic bread-flavored vodka. Garnished with olives stuffed with feta and chopped cherry peppers, this unique martini has become a customer favorite.
For those seeking a less garlicky alternative, Brooklyn's charming Cafe Spaghetti in Cobble Hill offers the Olive Oil Martini ($16). This cocktail is crafted with Askur gin fat-washed with extra virgin olive oil from local importer D. Coluccio & Sons.
The fat-washing process has long been popular with bourbon cocktails. Pioneered by New York bartender Don Lee in 2007 with his Benton’s Old Fashioned, made with bacon fat-infused bourbon at the East Village speakeasy PDT (Please Don’t Tell), this technique is now gaining traction with clear spirits.
In NoHo cocktail bar, Jac’s on Bond offers the Caprese Martini ($22), which uses Grey Goose infused with tomato, basil, and olive oil flavors. Head bartender Alberto Nieto describes it as a drink that "tastes like a salad," ideal for those seeking a refreshing, savory experience. It features a few dashes of balsamic vinegar and Maldon salt and has gained popularity on social media and at the bar.