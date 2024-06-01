United States

From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer

This summer, New York City is seeing a rise in adventurous drinking experiences, with bartenders introducing bold, savory flavors to classic martinis.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Summer is here and in New York City, bartenders are revolutionizing the classic martini with bold, savory flavors. Traditional dirty martinis are being dominated by drinks with a (lot of!) twists. These innovative martini drinks taste like garlic bread or caprese salad, attracting a growing interest in adventurous drinking experiences.

Bryan Schneider, the creative director for the Quality Branded group, says “People are, in general, much more willing to take risks with their orders”. His restaurant, San Sabino, an Italian-American seafood restaurant in the West Village has taken the trend to a pungent extreme.

Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age - X
Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

San Sabino's trending cocktail, "Scottie’s Martini" ($19), famously called the "garlic bread martini," uses a fat-washing technique to infuse vodka with the rich flavors of garlic bread. Garlic, sourdough bread scraps, dried oregano, and chilies are sautéed in olive oil and butter. This mixture is then combined with vodka and frozen. Once frozen, the fat components are removed, leaving behind a garlic bread-flavored vodka. Garnished with olives stuffed with feta and chopped cherry peppers, this unique martini has become a customer favorite.

For those seeking a less garlicky alternative, Brooklyn's charming Cafe Spaghetti in Cobble Hill offers the Olive Oil Martini ($16). This cocktail is crafted with Askur gin fat-washed with extra virgin olive oil from local importer D. Coluccio & Sons.

The fat-washing process has long been popular with bourbon cocktails. Pioneered by New York bartender Don Lee in 2007 with his Benton’s Old Fashioned, made with bacon fat-infused bourbon at the East Village speakeasy PDT (Please Don’t Tell), this technique is now gaining traction with clear spirits.

In NoHo cocktail bar, Jac’s on Bond offers the Caprese Martini ($22), which uses Grey Goose infused with tomato, basil, and olive oil flavors. Head bartender Alberto Nieto describes it as a drink that "tastes like a salad," ideal for those seeking a refreshing, savory experience. It features a few dashes of balsamic vinegar and Maldon salt and has gained popularity on social media and at the bar.

Sky chart showing the planets' Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter forming a diagonal line across the morning sky in late June. - NASA
Will There Be No 'Spectacular' Parade Of Planets On June 3? NASA Debunks Viral Claims

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child