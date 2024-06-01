From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer

San Sabino's trending cocktail, "Scottie’s Martini" ($19), famously called the "garlic bread martini," uses a fat-washing technique to infuse vodka with the rich flavors of garlic bread. Garlic, sourdough bread scraps, dried oregano, and chilies are sautéed in olive oil and butter. This mixture is then combined with vodka and frozen. Once frozen, the fat components are removed, leaving behind a garlic bread-flavored vodka. Garnished with olives stuffed with feta and chopped cherry peppers, this unique martini has become a customer favorite.