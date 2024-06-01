United States

Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken

The internet mourns the loss of Cala, the orange cat beloved for her catchy "I Go Meow" video, as her owner announces her passing due to old age. Fans worldwide share in the grief, remembering the joy and comfort Cala's unique meows brought into their lives.

Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age
It's always heartbreaking when an animal passes away, and typically, this grief is felt most acutely by those who personally knew and loved the pet. However, when a beloved pet captures the affection of people worldwide, their loss resonates on a global scale, uniting us in shared sorrow. This is the sentiment many are experiencing with the news that Cala, the orange cat famed for her tuneful meows, has passed away. Cala gained international fame and stole hearts everywhere with her charming 'I Go Meow' video.

Cala's owner shared on TikTok, "I am devastated to share that Cala has passed away. I adopted Cala thinking she was young with a full life ahead of her. However, Cala had gotten sick and was not recovering. I took her to the ER where they admitted Cala. Tests revealed she was much older than initially thought by the shelter and her vet. Although we were optimistic and Cala fought very hard, she was not improving. Cala ultimately passed away in my arms due to old age."

Elizabeth, Cala's owner, expressed, "You all will allow her to live on forever. To never be forgotten for how special she is."

Cala's fans on TikTok were deeply saddened by her passing. One user shared, "This cat brought me so much happiness hearing her sing when I was down. I am lost for words. I so sorry for your loss." Another lamented, "I need to stop falling in love with Internet cats. My heart is broken." A third person added, "Boyfriend and I are currently sobbing, we would get super excited when we heard 'I go meow', sometimes I’d catch boyfriend singing it under his breath when driving, I’m so sorry for your loss."

