North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update

The North Carolina Aquarium has clarified that Charlotte, a stingray who had not been in the same tank as a male for at least eight years and was previously believed to be experiencing a rare "solo" pregnancy, is actually suffering from a rare reproductive illness. Initially thought to be a case of parthenogenesis, the situation has taken an unexpected and concerning turn regarding her health.