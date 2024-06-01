United States

North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update

The North Carolina Aquarium has clarified that Charlotte, a stingray who had not been in the same tank as a male for at least eight years and was previously believed to be experiencing a rare "solo" pregnancy, is actually suffering from a rare reproductive illness. Initially thought to be a case of parthenogenesis, the situation has taken an unexpected and concerning turn regarding her health.

AP
Charlotte Stingray Photo: AP
info_icon

A North Carolina aquarium which revealed that a stingray was pregnant without male contact, has now said that the fish is actually suffering from a rare reproductive illness. The Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville released a statement on Thursday, but did not disclose the specific disease affecting the stingray, Charlotte, or tell if Charlotte the stingray is still pregnant.

“Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system,” the aquarium stated. “The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development. Our priority is to focus on Charlotte’s health and well being.”

Charlotte the stingray's ultrasound displayed over an undated image showing the pregnant stingray in her aquarium. - Team ECCO
Earlier in February, the aquarium had announced that Charlotte was pregnant with as many as four pups, despite not having been in the same tank as a male of her species for at least eight years, and expected her to give birth in about two weeks.

The pregnancy was initially believed to be due to parthenogenesis, a form of asexual reproduction where offspring arise from unfertilized eggs, eliminating the need for male genetic contribution. This phenomenon, although uncommon, has been observed in certain insects, fish, amphibians, birds, and reptiles, but it does not occur in mammals. Documented instances of parthenogenesis have been recorded in species such as California condors, Komodo dragons, and yellow-bellied water snakes.

Tags

