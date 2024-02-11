Mystery Of The 'Solo' Pregnancy Of Female Stringray In An Aquarium Without Male Rays! Is Male Shark The Culprit?

Asexual Reproduction is Prevalent among Stingrays

Studies have demonstrated that animals, particularly stingrays, possess the ability to reproduce asexually when there is a lack of reproductive opportunities for their species.

Dr. April Smith, executive director of the North Carolina Science Trail, explained in a blog post, "First, you should know that parthenogenesis is asexual reproduction of an organism in which a female produces an embryo without a male present to fertilize the egg."

"This means the offspring are, typically, all female, and this occurs in a situation where there are no males present (i.e., zoo/aquarium usually, or perhaps a secluded natural environment like the deep sea). It’s a survival mechanism that allows for the preservation of a species."